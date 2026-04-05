2-time AFCON winner slams Slot over Salah treatment

The former AFCON champion blamed Mohamed Salah's impending Liverpool exit on Arne Slot

Two-time AFCON winner Mohamed Aboutrika has launched a scathing attack on Arne Slot, blaming the Liverpool boss for pushing Mohamed Salah toward the exit door.

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The Egyptian legend was highly critical of Slot as he questioned the manager’s handling of one of the club’s greatest-ever players.

Aboutrika blames Slot for Salah’s Liverpool exit

Aboutrika, a close friend of Salah, revealed that tensions behind the scenes played a major role in the forward’s decision to leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season.

“One of the reasons behind Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool is the presence of Arne Slot, because we’ve seen issues in the recent period,” Aboutrika said bluntly.

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He went even further, directly accusing the manager of forcing Salah out: “You, Slot, pushed the man away.”

According to Aboutrika, Salah simply wants peace of mind as he enters the next phase of his career. “Salah only had a two-year contract with Liverpool. Salah wants to work with peace of mind and enjoy the next phase of his career. Salah doesn’t need any validation from Slot or anyone else.”

Gerrard urges Salah to leave on his own terms

Meanwhile, Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has offered a more measured perspective, suggesting the timing may be right for both player and club to part ways.

“I think it's in everyone's best interests. I think the timing is right,” Gerrard said, referencing Salah’s public disagreement with Slot. “That told me there was an issue there.”

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Gerrard also revealed he personally advised Salah following his controversial interview: “I spoke to him… and said, ‘don’t do what you’ve done and go under a cloud.’ You’ve been here for eight or nine years… just go on your terms the right way.”