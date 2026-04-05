Semenyo sends EPL title warning to Arsenal after Man City destroy Liverpool

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo declared their Premier League title ambitions after the FA Cup triumph over Liverpool.

Following Manchester City’s emphatic 4-0 demolition of Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, forward Antoine Semenyo issued a thinly veiled warning to Premier League leaders Arsenal, announcing their intent to challenge for the EPL title until the end.

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What Semenyo said

Speaking to reporters after netting a goal alongside Erling Haaland's spectacular hat-trick at the Etihad Stadium to down the Reds, the Ghana international declared that City's absolute intent is to hunt down the Gunners and retain their league crown.

“That's why I signed for Man City, I want to be competing for all trophies,” he said. “It’s unfortunate we're not in the UCL but at least we've got the Premier League and FA Cup to compete for. Hopefully we win!”

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The commanding victory over Arne Slot's side set up Pep Guardiola's squad as the overwhelming favourites to lift the FA Cup.

Man City star Semenyo || imago

The Citizens have already struck a major psychological blow against Mikel Arteta's team this year, having defeated Arsenal in a tense final to lift the EFL Cup just prior to the March international break.

Semenyo’s influence to City’s success

Semenyo’s declaration sets the stage for a dramatic title run-in. Arsenal currently enjoys a substantial advantage at the summit with 70 points from 31 matches, but Manchester City sits ominously in second place, trailing by nine points while armed with a crucial game in hand, and against Arsenal, that could immediately narrow the gap.

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City's late-season pursuit is widely credited to Semenyo's transformative arrival during the January transfer window. After Guardiola's side endured a highly uncharacteristic, lacklustre first half of the campaign, the attacker's introduction in the winter transfer window supercharged their season.