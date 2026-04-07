PSG vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips: Can Champions League Holders Fend Off Slumping Reds?

National champion faces national champion in this UCL quarter-final tie, but there are no prizes for guessing which team looks like actual champions.

PSG most recently eased to a 3-1 triumph over Toulouse, thanks in no small part to an Ousmane Dembele double, to extend their winning run to four matches in all tournaments and establish a four-point lead at the top of the table, and they still have a game in hand too.

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On the continental front, they have strung together a seven-game unbeaten run against English teams in the competition, winning five of those fixtures while having their way with a lackluster Chelsea outfit in two of them.

Meanwhile, it went from bad to worse for Liverpool and manager Arne Slot as they crashed out of the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 4-0 defeat at Man City on Saturday, with all four goals coming in a miserable 18 minute spell across half-time.

Saturday's defeat against was Liverpool's 15th loss of the season, their most in a single campaign since losing 18 under Brendan Rodgers in 2014/15. Ten of those defeats have come on the road, including four in their last five away games.

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With the Reds trailing leaders Arsenal by 21 points in the Premier League table, it means the Champions League is now the only chance of silverware this season.

However, French lightning will surely have to strike twice for this underwhelming Liverpool team to overcome this high-flying PSG squad.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary Tip PSG to win 1.77 High Value bet PSG to score over 2.5 goals 1.52 High Player prop Ousmane Dembele anytime goalscorer 2.15 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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PSG to win

PSG have been impressive at the Parc des Princes having won 14 of 19 games across league and Europe (74%). Therefore, it seems too good to pass up backing PSG at an enticing 1.77, with the Parisians potentially seeing this as an opportunity to wrap up the tie in the first leg.

PSG to score over 2.5 goals

Despite recent league hiccups, PSG have continued scoring freely. They have netted 15 goals and conceded just three in their last four victories. In their last four Champions League matches, PSG have managed to score two or more each time.

Four of PSG’s last five competitive fixtures and five of their last six at home have featured over 3.5 goals. Goals have become a regular feature when the Parisians play.

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Another high-scoring affair is on the cards.

Ousmane Dembele anytime goalscorer

Ousmane Dembele's season has been interrupted by injury problems but he has been gaining sharpness in recent weeks. The 28-year-old grabbed a goal in the 5-2 success at home to Chelsea and has every chance of registering against the Reds.

Ousmane Dembele scores for PSG | Image credit: Imago

He scored at Anfield in the second leg last year and he netted twice in Friday night’s win over Toulouse.

Predicted Lineups

PSG: (4-3-3)

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool: (4-2-3-1)

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

Team News – PSG

Bradley Barcola, who scored home and away against Chelsea, has returned to training but will not be fit enough to feature on Wednesday evening.

Fabian Ruiz has missed nearly three months of action with a knee injury and was not named in the matchday squad on Friday despite reports he was nearing a return to action.

Team News – Liverpool

Liverpool are set to have Alexander Isak available for the first time since December 20 when he suffered an ankle injury that included a fractured fibula and required surgery.

Arne Slot has been cautious regarding Isak’s fitness so it could be that the Reds’ summer signing is named on the bench as his minutes are managed carefully.