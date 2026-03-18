What is he writing? — Chelsea icon slams Rosenior's 'insane' tactics in PSG defeat

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has criticised manager Liam Rosenior, after the club's shameful defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea faced an almost impossible task, needing to overturn a 5-2 first-leg deficit to advance to the quarter-finals.

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A costly error from Mamadou Sarr allowed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score for PSG just six minutes into the match.

The situation worsened for Chelsea when Bradley Barcola added a second with a brilliant finish after 15 minutes, capping off a fluid team move.

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While a complete rout seemed possible, Luis Enrique's side added just one more goal, with Senny Mayulu sealing an 8-2 aggregate victory with another fine strike.

With the tie effectively over, Rosenior made several substitutions, including sending on Alejandro Garnacho with written instructions for the final 30 minutes.

Chelsea boss Rosenor slammed for tactics againt PSG

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Rosenior's management style has previously drawn unflattering comparisons, and this latest incident was met with disbelief by World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf.

When asked by ESPN FC how he would have reacted to being handed a note from his manager in such a situation, Leboeuf was blunt.

"I would've gone to the touchline and asked if it was a joke or are you kidding? You think the things I read will be useful right now?" he said.

"It doesn't mean anything. Maybe he was writing a joke.

"The funny thing is the guy who received it was looking for another player to give him instructions.

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"Maybe the player he was talking about was already substituted, we don't know. Maybe he lost his mind, that was insane."

Leboeuf continued, "He's not the only one to do those kinds of things. I don't know what the new coaches from the new era are trying to show us, but we know it's completely useless."

Chelsea's turbulent season now hinges on securing a top-four league finish and advancing in the FA Cup, where they face a home quarter-final against Port Vale.

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