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Chelsea vs PSG: World Champions disgraced at home as Parisiens stroll into quarterfinals

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:16 - 17 March 2026
Paris Saint-Germain paid Chelsea back for their Club World Cup final defeat with a thorough thrashing of the Blues at Stamford Bridge
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Chelsea's recent woes have been compounded after a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain, which saw them crash out of the UEFA Champions League at the Round of 16, 8-2 on aggregate after a 5-2 first-leg loss in Paris.

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The defeat, which was the first time Chelsea have conceded eight goals in a Champions League knockout tie over two legs, continues a run of three straight losses in all competitions for the Blues.

Chelsea vs PSG: How it happened

Chelsea's hopes of a comeback were quickly crushed when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia capitalised on an early defensive error to score within six minutes for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG doubled their lead shortly after through Bradley Barcola, punishing another Chelsea mistake with a clinical counter-attack to effectively end the tie. The visitors dominated proceedings and even had a third goal ruled out for offside before halftime.

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Chelsea showed brief resistance late in the first half, but goalkeeper Matvei Safonov denied multiple efforts from João Pedro, Cole Palmer, and Jorrel Hato.

After the break, Chelsea attempted to salvage pride, but PSG struck again on the counter, with Senny Mayulu curling home to seal a dominant performance. The night worsened for Chelsea as Trevoh Chalobah suffered a serious injury late on.

The defeat leaves Chelsea with just one win in seven matches, while PSG advance to the quarter-finals, extending their strong record against English sides and continuing their pursuit of back-to-back Champions League titles.

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