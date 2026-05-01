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‘Bad opinions don't deserve respect’ - Enrique defends PSG's thrilling win over Bayern

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 19:34 - 01 May 2026
Enrique defends PSG's thrilling win over Bayern
Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has firmly pushed back against criticism of his team's defensive display against Bayern Munich
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The French side secured a historic 5-4 Champions League semi-final first-leg victory against Bayern Munich.

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Despite the Champions League semi-final being the highest-scoring in the competition's history, the quality of defending by both teams was questioned.

The likes of Wayne Rooney and Clarence Seedorf were quick to query both teams for not being cautious defensively.

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Enrique slams critics

Ahead of the PSG clash this weekend and the UCL second leg meeting in Germany, Enrique reacted to criticism.

"Life is like football, everyone has an opinion. You don't have to respect every single one—bad opinions don't deserve respect," Enrique said at a press conference.

Luis Enrique, PSG manager || Imago
Luis Enrique, PSG manager || Imago

"Most fans, myself included, enjoy the game the way it's always been played. Others don't."

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Enrique offered a different perspective. "It was a very spectacular match because the attackers from both teams repeatedly got the better of the defenders, yet that did not mean the defenders performed poorly," he argued. 

"That is precisely what made this match so great; the standard, especially among the forwards, was incredible."

PSG vs Bayern Munich first leg clash || Imago
PSG vs Bayern Munich first leg clash || Imago

Looking ahead to the second leg at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, neither manager is expected to abandon their attacking principles.

"The key thing is to believe that you can win this way," said Bayern manager Vincent Kompany on Friday. 

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"We don't want to lose, and that's exactly what makes us strong. PSG would never change the style that won them the Champions League either."

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