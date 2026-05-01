‘It is too early’ — Mikel Obi claims ex-Barca star not ready to manage Chelsea

Chelsea have officially begun their search for a new permanent manager, with talks reportedly underway with several targets.

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with agents for Andoni Iraola and Fulham's Marco Silva as their search for a permanent manager intensifies.

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Como manager Cesc Fabregas | IMAGO

While Fabregas has earned rave reviews for his tactical work in Italy over the last two seasons, Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel believes his former teammate isn't ready for Stamford Bridge just yet.

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Mikel Obi advises Chelsea to ignore Fabregas for coaching job

Speaking on his Obi One podcast, Mikel urged the club to avoid treating the managerial position as a learning ground.

“It’s a bit too early for Fabregas. We all hear about the success with Como in Italy. But for me, I just think it’s a bit too early," Mikel said.

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"A couple more seasons, establish himself a bit. Get a bit more experience, maybe come to the Premier League, and coach a lesser team than Chelsea."

Mikel was adamant that the Blues must return to their roots by appointing a proven winner rather than an unproven project.

“Listen, we are not an experimental club. We’re not that club. We’re not an experimental football club, no. We’ve already established ourselves.

"We’re winners. We win trophies, big trophies, the biggest team in London. Get managers who are already made, who have experience of what it feels like winning titles.

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”While Fabregas remains a beloved figure in West London and would undoubtedly unite a frustrated fanbase, his managerial CV is still in its infancy.

Compared to former boss Enzo Maresca, the Spaniard lacks the high-level experience required to handle the immense scrutiny at Chelsea.