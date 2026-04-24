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‘Chelsea is a nightmare’ – Fabregas urged to reject Stamford Bridge move

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 12:48 - 24 April 2026
Como manager Cesc Fabregas | IMAGO
Cesc Fabregas has been advised to avoid Chelsea’s managerial role.
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Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has issued a blunt warning to his ex-teammate Cesc Fàbregas over reports linking him with the managerial position at Stamford Bridge.

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Petit described Chelsea as “a mess,” cautioning that the club’s current instability could derail Fabregas’ promising coaching career.

Chelsea link raises concerns

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Fabregas, widely regarded as one of Europe’s emerging young managers, has been attracting attention following his impressive work with Como, whom he guided to promotion into Serie A.

His rapid rise has sparked speculation about a possible return to Chelsea, where he previously starred as a player, but Petit believes the timing could not be worse.

What Petit said

Speaking to Andy’s Bet Club, Petit did not hold back in his assessment of the situation at the London club.

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He argued that the constant managerial changes and uncertainty have created a difficult environment for both players and coaches, making it a risky destination for someone still building their managerial reputation.

According to Petit, even a high-pressure job at Barcelona would offer more structure and stability than Chelsea’s current setup.

Petit urged Fabregas to prioritise long-term development over short-term opportunities, suggesting that a move to Barcelona would better suit his philosophy and growth as a coach.

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He said, “It’s a nightmare for managers; it’s kind of a nightmare as well for the players, actually. You will find more serenity even if you face a lot of pressure in Barcelona.”

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