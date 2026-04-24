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He can win trophies - Former Arsenal star names coach Chelsea should appoint

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:54 - 24 April 2026
Brighton vs Chelsea in Premier League action
William Gallas urges Chelsea to appoint Diego Simeone to restore a winning mentality quickly.
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Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas has tipped Diego Simeone as the ideal short-term solution for the club following Liam Rosenior's dismissal.

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The world champions parted ways with Liam Rosenior after a disastrous run of form just after four months in charge.

What Gallas said

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Speaking after the managerial shake-up, Gallas emphasised that Chelsea requires an experienced and authoritative figure to steady the ship quickly.

“If you are thinking about the short-term, they need that experienced head like Diego Simeone. With his personality, he can win things very soon with Chelsea,” Gallas said.

The former defender did not hold back in his assessment of the current squad, suggesting the team lacks the intensity and fighting spirit traditionally associated with the club.

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He added, “Maybe the players need him too because we need to see more warriors and soldiers in the team.”

While backing Simeone for immediate impact, Gallas also floated a different idea for Chelsea’s long-term future.

He suggested Cesc Fabregas, who is currently impressing as a coach at Como 1907, could be a strategic appointment down the line.

“For the long-term, Chelsea can bring in Cesc Fabregas because he is doing well with his club," he added.

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