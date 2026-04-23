They undermine Rosenior – Neville calls out the disloyalty of Chelsea stars Enzo and Cucurella

Gary Neville has pointed the finger at senior players Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella, accusing them of undermining their manager.

Following a 3-0 defeat to Brighton—their fifth consecutive Premier League loss without scoring—Liam Rosenior was dismissed by the Blues on Wednesday.

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His sacking came after overseeing just 23 matches since his promotion from sister club Strasbourg.

The team's abysmal run of form has severely damaged their hopes for Champions League qualification, as they have fallen to seventh place in the table, now seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

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Neville slams star players

Following the dismissal of Rosenior, Neville has called out important players in the Chelsea squad for not having the back of their manager.

Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville

He said, "Cucurella and Fernandez, experienced players, probably the only two experienced players Chelsea have got, stitching him up in the last few weeks by calling out the fact they basically love Maresca.”

He concluded by saying, “Well, they weren't doing that well under him. I think Maresca is a fine coach as well."

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Enzo Fernandez in action for Chelsea || Imago

Fernandez had previously been disciplined by Rosenior for comments about wanting to live in Madrid, and both players had publicly questioned the timing of Maresca's departure earlier in the season.

Neville suggested that Rosenior, a promising young coach, may have been promoted too soon. "He probably shouldn't have been advanced into the role as quickly as he was," he added. "But you don't turn down the Chelsea job... I can see why it was appealing.

Chelsea star Marc Cucurella || imago

“The reality of it is he needs to get on with his coaching career now and put it behind him as quickly as he possibly can."

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