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Barcelona sign Egyptian striker before Osimhen, Alvarez

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:05 - 10 June 2026
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Barcelona have completed their second summer signing, acquiring a highly-rated Egyptian talent.
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Barcelona have reportedly chosen to activate the buy option for teenage Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim, locking in one of the most exciting young attacking prospects in global football.

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Barcelona make Hamza move 

The 18-year-old striker initially arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper during the January winter transfer window on a low-risk, short-term loan deal from Al Ahly. 

Following a remarkable six-month developmental spell during which he was integrated within the Barça Atlètic and Under-19 academy squads to great success, prompting Barcelona to rapidly move to secure his services. 

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Barcelona finalised the permanent transfer by triggering his two million buy-out clause  clause, plus bonuses. Karim was named by Egypt national team manager Hossam Hassan to the Pharaohs' final 2026 FIFA World Cup squad in North America.  

Barcelona continue search for top 9

Abdelkarim's acquisition provides Hansi Flick with a unique tactical profile ahead of the 2026/27 LALIGA campaign, with the physical frontman slated to join the senior squad for first-team training during their summer preseason tour. 

Affectionately dubbed the "Egyptian Erling Haaland" by club scouts due to his imposing aerial dominance and ferocious confidence inside the penalty box, the youngster's market value has already surged significantly prior to Egypt launching their global World Cup Group G campaign against Belgium on June 15, 2026. 

However, while Barcelona view Abdelkarim as a generational long-term investment who could eventually anchor the frontline for a decade, his signing does not conclude the club's heavy summer activity. 

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Barcelona remain active in the transfer market for an elite, established first-choice central striker to immediately replace Robert Lewandowski, continuing aggressive background negotiations for marquee targets such as Julián Álvarez after famously deciding against triggering Marcus Rashford's permanent clause. 

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