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Barcelona star abandons El Clasico rivalry backs Vinicius to Champion Brazil's World Cup charge

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:47 - 10 June 2026
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Brazilian winger Raphinha bigs up their chances of winning the World Cup.
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Brazil and Barcelona star Raphinha has dismissed the wave of scepticism surrounding the national team, confidently backing himself and Real Madrid counterpart Vinícius Júnior to spearhead the nation's charge toward an elusive sixth global title. 

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What Raphinha said

Speaking from the Seleção training camp on Wednesday, June 10, the 29-year-old winger emphasised that despite Vinícius's youth, the forward's pedigree makes him fully capable of deciding matches at the highest level. 

"Vini is young, but due to his experience and his achievements, he can resolve a World Cup match and bring the sixth championship; I include myself in that group," Raphinha boldly declared. 

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Discussing their level of focus and preparedness as the tournament inches closer, he added: "We arrive very well prepared. We have to train the defensive part a lot. If we defend well, the possibility of winning is very big. This competition is short and treacherous. There is little time to organise. We are trying to adapt and arrive as best as possible so as not to make mistakes."  

The weight of expectation is focused on Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior given unresolved concerns surrounding Neymar’s match fitness, with the veteran's physical capability remaining doubtful. 

This lack of certainty has triggered anxiety in Brazil, as fans fear the current squad lacks the depth to break a painful 24-year hoodoo stretching back to their last triumph at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

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