Chelsea name new head coach immediately after sacking Rosenior

The Blues have named a new head coach to take over from the sacked Liam Rosenior

Chelsea FC have wasted no time in reshuffling their technical setup, appointing a new man in the dugout immediately after dismissing Liam Rosenior.

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The decision follows a disastrous run of form that forced the club into urgent action despite initially planning to stick with their long-term project.

Rosenior pays the price for alarming slump

Rosenior’s tenure lasted fewer than four months after he was handed a deal running until 2032, a clear sign of how quickly things unravelled at Stamford Bridge. The 41-year-old made a bright start, winning his first four Premier League matches, but a sharp decline soon followed.

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A 2-2 draw against Leeds United marked the beginning of a worrying slide, with Chelsea managing just one win in their next nine league games.

Their struggles reached a historic low after a defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, making it five straight league losses without scoring, something not seen at the club since 1912.

The poor run left Chelsea seventh in the table, drifting away from Champions League qualification and raising serious concerns within the club hierarchy. Despite Rosenior publicly criticising himself and his players, the damage had already been done, forcing the board to act sooner than planned.

McFarlane steps in as Chelsea look to steady the ship

In the immediate aftermath of Rosenior’s exit, Chelsea have appointed Calum McFarlane as interim head coach until the end of the season.

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McFarlane is no stranger to the role, having previously taken charge earlier in the campaign following the departure of Enzo Maresca, including overseeing a draw against Manchester City.

The timing of the decision highlights the urgency of Chelsea’s situation, with a crucial FA Cup semi-final clash looming and a desperate push for European qualification still alive. The club’s hierarchy are believed to have acted with the short term in mind, prioritising stability ahead of a decisive end to the season.

Longer term, however, bigger questions remain. Chelsea are now set to search for their fifth permanent manager under their current ownership, with a growing acceptance that their recent strategy of appointing inexperienced coaches may need to change.