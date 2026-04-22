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Osimhen survives as Barcelona remove three players from shopping list

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:14 - 22 April 2026
Barcelona have reportedly ended their summer transfer pursuit for three Portuguese players.
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Barcelona have reportedly removed Rafael Leão, Bernardo Silva, and Pedro Neto from their summer transfer shortlist after head coach Hansi Flick revealed that they were being extra cautious in the upcoming market. 

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The players ruled out

The Catalan giants remain desperate to recruit a striker, a centre-back, and a left winger, but they have trimmed their options based on tactical and financial fit. 

AC Milan’s Leão was offered to Barcelona, and his explosive power on the left flank was appreciated, but he was discarded due to concerns regarding his poor defensive work rate.

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According to Football Espana, Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva’s availability as a free agent also enticed Barcelona, but the pursuit for him has been deprioritised due to positional worries. 

Chelsea’s Pedro Neto is also appreciated but has been crossed off, as the board no longer views his profile as a priority investment for their limited budget.

Osimhen still in the running

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While the trio of Portuguese stars have been cast aside, Barcelona’s ambitious chase for Victor Osimhen remains alive and well. 

The club’s hierarchy still have Julian Alvarez as their first-choice striker target but are reportedly prepared to spend up to a staggering €100 million to bring Osimhen to the Camp Nou as a backup option

However, this financial commitment to securing a world-class number nine has directly impacted their other transfer operations. Consequently, Barcelona's desire to trigger the €30 million release clause for Marcus Rashford has cooled. 

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