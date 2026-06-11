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‘That’s why he was upset’ - Terry reveals why Mikel Obi is angry with Super Eagles

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:38 - 11 June 2026
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John Terry has claimed that John Obi Mikel was particularly hit hard by the disappointment of the Super Eagles not going to the World Cup.
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Nigeria's path to the 2026 World Cup was marred by instability, poor results and changing of head coaches. 

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The team dropped crucial points in Group C, ultimately finishing behind South Africa, which secured the automatic ticket. 

This forced them into a play-off, where they overcame Gabon before losing on a penalty shootout to DR Congo in a decisive final in Rabat, Morocco.

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Terry offers insight into Mikel's frustration

While many attribute Mikel's disappointment solely to national pride, Terry suggested a more personal and professional reason. 

Chelsea legend John Terry || Imago
Chelsea legend John Terry || Imago

According to the Chelsea icon, Mikel's burgeoning career as a football analyst and pundit means Nigeria's absence has limited his opportunities to cover his home nation on a global platform.

"I know (Mikel) Obi is very upset that they (Super Eagles) are not there," Terry revealed. "It means he can’t do more commentating on the World Cup. That’s why he was upset."

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Mikel Obi || X
Mikel Obi || X

The campaign was plagued by coaching changes, administrative issues, and disputes over player bonuses. 

A subsequent appeal by the NFF to FIFA regarding DR Congo's qualification was also unsuccessful. 

As a result, the Super Eagles will be spectators while ten other African nations compete at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Terry has described the Nigerian Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a significant blow to the tournament.

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