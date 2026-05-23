Advertisement

Aston Villa players mock Mikel Obi after Europa League victory

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:26 - 23 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Aston Villa players mock Mikel Obi
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Amadou Onana were spotted playfully teasing former Nigerian international John Obi Mikel following a recent Europa League victory.
Advertisement

The light-hearted moment occurred after Aston Villa secured a victory over SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League. 

Advertisement

The win marked a significant achievement for the club, delivering their first major trophy in two decades.

Furthermore, manager Unai Emery achieved a historic milestone by securing his fifth Europa League title, solidifying his position as the coach with the most trophies in the competition's history.

Advertisement

Konsa and Onana laugh at Mikel Obi

Mikel, a Champions League and Europa League winner himself, has recently been in the headlines for his commentary on his former club, Chelsea. 

"I think he’s a brilliant, young and talented manager," Mikel stated. "We saw what he did with Leverkusen, where they went unbeaten and to break that jinx of Bayern winning the league yearly is something."

Mikel Obi || X
Mikel Obi || X

Speaking on his podcast, he endorsed the potential appointment of Xabi Alonso as the team's future manager, praising the Spaniard's tactical approach.

Advertisement
Konsa in action for Aston Villa || Imago
Konsa in action for Aston Villa || Imago

The former Super Eagles captain highlighted Alonso's attacking philosophy as a key reason for his suitability for the Stamford Bridge role.

Aston Villa's record signing Amadou Onana | IMAGO
Aston Villa's record signing Amadou Onana | IMAGO

"He loves to play on the front foot, loves to attack and loves to press. That’s what we want, because we have the talent, we have the potential, and I hope he can bring that out of these players," Mikel explained. 

"He’ll come in straight away and command respect because he’s been there and done it. That’s what we need."

Advertisement

His comment was joked about in a video that has since circulated online, where Konsa and Onana were seen imitating Mikel's now-famous "mate" catchphrase. 

The expression has become a viral signature of the former Chelsea midfielder's popular "Obi One Podcast," where he provides weekly football analysis.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips: Seagulls Flying High For European Football In Final Day Fixture
Betting Tips
23.05.2026
Brighton vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips: Seagulls Flying High For European Football In Final Day Fixture
Max Verstappen makes huge decision on F1 future with ONE condition ahead of Canadian GP
Other Sports
23.05.2026
Max Verstappen makes huge decision on F1 future with ONE condition ahead of Canadian GP
2026 FIFA World Cup: DR Congo’s participation in danger
2026 FIFA World Cup
23.05.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: DR Congo’s participation in danger
Don't come back to Man Utd - Evra tells Rashford to be selfish
Premier League
23.05.2026
Don't come back to Man Utd - Evra tells Rashford to be selfish
Tuchel reveals key decision to leave Foden
2026 FIFA World Cup
23.05.2026
Not sure of his position - Tuchel reveals key decision to leave Foden at home
Guardiola reveals one regrettable decision
Premier League
23.05.2026
‘I want to confess something’ - Guardiola reveals one regrettable decision he made at Man City