Aston Villa players mock Mikel Obi after Europa League victory

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Amadou Onana were spotted playfully teasing former Nigerian international John Obi Mikel following a recent Europa League victory.

The light-hearted moment occurred after Aston Villa secured a victory over SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League.

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The win marked a significant achievement for the club, delivering their first major trophy in two decades.

Furthermore, manager Unai Emery achieved a historic milestone by securing his fifth Europa League title, solidifying his position as the coach with the most trophies in the competition's history.

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Konsa and Onana laugh at Mikel Obi

Mikel, a Champions League and Europa League winner himself, has recently been in the headlines for his commentary on his former club, Chelsea.

"I think he’s a brilliant, young and talented manager," Mikel stated. "We saw what he did with Leverkusen, where they went unbeaten and to break that jinx of Bayern winning the league yearly is something."

Mikel Obi || X

Speaking on his podcast, he endorsed the potential appointment of Xabi Alonso as the team's future manager, praising the Spaniard's tactical approach.

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Konsa in action for Aston Villa || Imago

The former Super Eagles captain highlighted Alonso's attacking philosophy as a key reason for his suitability for the Stamford Bridge role.

Aston Villa's record signing Amadou Onana | IMAGO

"He loves to play on the front foot, loves to attack and loves to press. That’s what we want, because we have the talent, we have the potential, and I hope he can bring that out of these players," Mikel explained.

"He’ll come in straight away and command respect because he’s been there and done it. That’s what we need."

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His comment was joked about in a video that has since circulated online, where Konsa and Onana were seen imitating Mikel's now-famous "mate" catchphrase.