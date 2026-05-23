‘I want to confess something’ - Guardiola reveals one regrettable decision he made at Man City

Pep Guardiola has made a startling admission, revealing the one decision that still weighs on him after a decade of unparalleled success.

Guardiola will manage his final game for Manchester City against Aston Villa on Sunday, having already secured a second-place finish.

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An emotional city-wide parade is scheduled for Monday to celebrate the transformative reign he had at Man City.

Following his departure, the legendary coach plans to take an extended sabbatical from management before transitioning into an ambassadorial role with the club's foundation while taking time to rest and recuperate.

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Guardiola speaks on ousting Hart

Looking back on that period, the 55-year-old manager acknowledged that his decisive action lacked a degree of professional fairness. In an interview with Sky Sports, Guardiola opened up about his feelings.

"I want to confess something. I have regrets. When you take a lot of decisions, you make mistakes," he said.

Pep Guardiola || Imago

"There is one regret I have deep inside for many years: I don’t give the chance to Joe Hart to prove himself, how good a keeper he was, you know? And I should have done."

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Guardiola continued, "All respect for Claudio [Bravo], respect for Ederson, when he came in he was important.

“But in that moment I should have said ‘OK Joe, let’s try to do it together and if it doesn’t work then OK, we change it’. But it happened.”

Joe Hart || Imago

With his final match on the horizon, the Catalan manager confessed that his handling of former fan favourite Joe Hart remains his most profound regret.

Following a challenging European Championship with England, Hart was abruptly dropped for Claudio Bravo.

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