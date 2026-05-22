Advertisement

‘It is the perfect moment’ - Guardiola reveals reason for stepping down as Man City manager

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 19:28 - 22 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Guardiola reveals reason for stepping down
Pep Guardiola has revealed the reason for stepping down as Manchester City manager at the end of the season.
Advertisement

The club announced that the 55-year-old's final match in charge will be Sunday's home fixture against Aston Villa.

Advertisement

Since his arrival a decade ago, Guardiola has guided City to an unprecedented era of success, securing 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and a historic Champions League victory. 

The decision comes a year before his contract was due to expire, with reports earlier in the week suggesting the club was preparing for his departure. 

Advertisement

Guardiola reveals reason for leaving

Guardiola admitted he felt he would no longer have the drive required to compete at the highest level.

"I feel I would not have the energy required daily, every three days, to fight for the title," he explained

"After 10 years, it is good to shake things up, to see different faces—it's really good for everyone. If I did not believe that, and if they didn't sack me, I would stay. But I think it is the perfect moment."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola || Imago
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola || Imago
Advertisement

Guardiola informed his squad of the decision on Friday morning, describing his speech as "a disaster" due to his nerves. 

In a video announcement, he added, "Nothing is eternal. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who previously worked as an assistant to Guardiola, is considered the frontrunner to take over.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
‘I felt the magic of Manchester United’ —- Michael Carrick speaks on contract extension
Premier League
22.05.2026
‘I felt the magic of Manchester United’ —- Michael Carrick speaks on contract extension
Unity Cup: 'We’re looking forward to Nigeria' - Zimbabwe star excited for Super Eagles showdown
Super Eagles
22.05.2026
Unity Cup: 'We’re looking forward to Nigeria' - Zimbabwe star excited for Super Eagles showdown
Manchester City to honour Guardiola’s legacy with statue
Premier League
22.05.2026
Manchester City to honour Guardiola’s legacy with statue and a renamed stand
Guardiola reveals reason for stepping down
Premier League
22.05.2026
‘It is the perfect moment’ - Guardiola reveals reason for stepping down as Man City manager
Rooney reacts to Maguire's exclusion
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.05.2026
‘It was a bit of a shock’ - Rooney reacts to Maguire's exclusion from World Cup squad
Transfers: Mourinho picks Man Utd star as top target for Real Madrid
Football
22.05.2026
Transfers: Mourinho picks Man Utd star as top target for Real Madrid