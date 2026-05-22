'The best in the world' - Hansi Flick pays emotional tribute to Pep Guardiola after Manchester City exit
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has paid an emotional tribute to Pep Guardiola following the Spaniard’s confirmed departure from Manchester City after a historic 10-year reign.
Guardiola’s exit officially brought an end to one of the most successful managerial eras in Premier League history, with the former Barcelona boss leaving behind a legacy defined by trophies, tactical innovation, and unprecedented dominance in English football.
Hansi Flick hails Pep Guardiola
Reacting to the announcement, Flick praised Guardiola’s remarkable longevity and continued excellence at the highest level of the game.
“Spending 10 years at a club of Manchester City’s level is incredible. I’ve always said he’s the best in the world, and he has proved it,” Flick said.
👏 Hansi Flick, on Pep Guardiola’s departure: “Spending 10 years at a club of Manchester City’s level is incredible. I’ve always said he’s the best in the world, and he has proved it.” pic.twitter.com/W3ejv4EQTh— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 22, 2026
Guardiola’s decade at Manchester City transformed the club into one of the most dominant forces in modern football. During his time at the Etihad Stadium, the Spaniard guided City to six Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, three FA Cups, five EFL Cups, and three Community Shield titles to boot.