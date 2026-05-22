Advertisement

'The best in the world' - Hansi Flick pays emotional tribute to Pep Guardiola after Manchester City exit

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:20 - 22 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Guardiola leaves Manchester City after a historic 10-year spell.
Advertisement

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has paid an emotional tribute to Pep Guardiola following the Spaniard’s confirmed departure from Manchester City after a historic 10-year reign.

Advertisement

Guardiola’s exit officially brought an end to one of the most successful managerial eras in Premier League history, with the former Barcelona boss leaving behind a legacy defined by trophies, tactical innovation, and unprecedented dominance in English football.

Hansi Flick hails Pep Guardiola

Advertisement

Reacting to the announcement, Flick praised Guardiola’s remarkable longevity and continued excellence at the highest level of the game.

“Spending 10 years at a club of Manchester City’s level is incredible. I’ve always said he’s the best in the world, and he has proved it,” Flick said.

Guardiola’s decade at Manchester City transformed the club into one of the most dominant forces in modern football. During his time at the Etihad Stadium, the Spaniard guided City to six Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, three FA Cups, five EFL Cups, and three Community Shield titles to boot.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Man United legend backs Carrick’s move for Palmer
Premier League
22.05.2026
We knew it - Chelsea boss backs Cole Palmer after England World Cup snub
Manchester City vs Aston Villa in Premier League action
Match Previews
22.05.2026
Manchester City vs Aston Villa preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Ex-PSG star reveals Mbappé's reaction
Football
22.05.2026
I always criticise him - Ex-PSG star reveals Mbappé's reaction to his defensive work rate complaint
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes 2026 highest-paid list hours after winning Saudi Pro League
Football
22.05.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes 2026 highest-paid list hours after winning Saudi Pro League
Laporta hits back at Perez
Football
22.05.2026
‘It had a strategy’ - Laporta hits back at Perez, accuses Madrid president of deflecting from failures
Tuchel defends England World Cup squad
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.05.2026
Tuchel defends dropping Palmer, Foden and Maguire from England World Cup squad