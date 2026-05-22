'The best in the world' - Hansi Flick pays emotional tribute to Pep Guardiola after Manchester City exit

Guardiola leaves Manchester City after a historic 10-year spell.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has paid an emotional tribute to Pep Guardiola following the Spaniard’s confirmed departure from Manchester City after a historic 10-year reign.

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Guardiola’s exit officially brought an end to one of the most successful managerial eras in Premier League history, with the former Barcelona boss leaving behind a legacy defined by trophies, tactical innovation, and unprecedented dominance in English football.

Hansi Flick hails Pep Guardiola

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Reacting to the announcement, Flick praised Guardiola’s remarkable longevity and continued excellence at the highest level of the game.

“Spending 10 years at a club of Manchester City’s level is incredible. I’ve always said he’s the best in the world, and he has proved it,” Flick said.

👏 Hansi Flick, on Pep Guardiola’s departure: “Spending 10 years at a club of Manchester City’s level is incredible. I’ve always said he’s the best in the world, and he has proved it.” pic.twitter.com/W3ejv4EQTh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 22, 2026