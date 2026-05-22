OFFICIAL: Man City announce Pep Guardiola's exit

Pep Guardiola shared a deeply emotional parting message but refused to give reason for resigning from Manchester City a year before his contract expires.

Manchester City have officially announced that manager Pep Guardiola will step down at the end of the current season, concluding an era-defining ten-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

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Following weeks of media speculation, and despite Guardiola repeatedly denying the rumours for months while insisting he intended to fulfil his contract until June 2027, the club confirmed his imminent departure on Friday morning, May 22nd.

Although Arsenal’s recent Premier League triumph painfully denied him a dream fairy-tale exit with a seventh EPL title, the 55-year-old departs as the most successful manager in City's history, having secured a staggering 20 trophies.

His unprecedented haul includes six Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, three FA Cups, five EFL Cups, and three Community Shield titles to boot.

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Pep leaving without a reason or a next destination

Despite officially stepping away a full year early, the Catalan tactician currently has no next managerial job lined up, though he will officially transition into a global ambassador role within the City Football Group.

In an emotional parting statement, Guardiola refused to provide a specific reason for his resignation, citing only a profound internal feeling that his time in the Northwest had naturally concluded.

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"When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, 'Okay… Noel is here? This will be fun,'" Guardiola reflected in his farewell message.

"And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal; if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City... It has been so f***** fun. Love you all."