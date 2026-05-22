He's my idol — PSG boss Luis Enrique pays tribute to 'best manager of all time'

PSG boss Luis Enrique has paid a glowing tribute to a man he calls the greatest manager in football history.

Enrique paid an emotional tribute to his compatriot while reacting to news of Guardiola’s impending departure from Manchester City at the end of the season.

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The PSG boss, who is preparing for next weekend's UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal, made the comments during a recent interview with Movistar.

He expressed disbelief at the news and admitted he would prefer Guardiola to remain in charge at the Etihad Stadium for many more years.

Luis Enrique calls Guardiola the best manager of all time

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“I don’t believe Pep Guardiola is leaving. I don’t believe it, and I don’t want to believe it, because I would like him to stay for many more years,” Enrique said.

"When I was the national team coach, he used to ask me about the job. He has always had that desire to coach a national team.

"I don’t think he will take over Italy, but you can’t rule it out either. I would like to see Pep at the highest level for many years because he is a role model for me, and he is the best manager of all time.”

The glowing tribute highlights the huge respect Guardiola commands across world football.

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