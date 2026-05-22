Advertisement

He's my idol — PSG boss Luis Enrique pays tribute to 'best manager of all time'

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:05 - 22 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Luis Enrique acknowledges tough challenge against Arsenal
PSG boss Luis Enrique has paid a glowing tribute to a man he calls the greatest manager in football history.
Advertisement

Enrique paid an emotional tribute to his compatriot while reacting to news of Guardiola’s impending departure from Manchester City at the end of the season.

Advertisement

The PSG boss, who is preparing for next weekend's UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal, made the comments during a recent interview with Movistar.

He expressed disbelief at the news and admitted he would prefer Guardiola to remain in charge at the Etihad Stadium for many more years.

Luis Enrique calls Guardiola the best manager of all time

Advertisement

“I don’t believe Pep Guardiola is leaving. I don’t believe it, and I don’t want to believe it, because I would like him to stay for many more years,” Enrique said.

"When I was the national team coach, he used to ask me about the job. He has always had that desire to coach a national team.

"I don’t think he will take over Italy, but you can’t rule it out either. I would like to see Pep at the highest level for many years because he is a role model for me, and he is the best manager of all time.”

The glowing tribute highlights the huge respect Guardiola commands across world football.

Advertisement

Despite fierce competition on the pitch, Enrique’s comments reflect the widespread admiration for the 55-year-old’s revolutionary impact on the game over the past decade.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in Premier League action
Match Previews
22.05.2026
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
OFFICIAL: Man City announce Pep Guardiola's exit
Football
22.05.2026
OFFICIAL: Man City announce Pep Guardiola's exit
Super Eagles interim boss, Augustine Eguavoen is still in charge of the team.
Super Eagles
22.05.2026
I don’t think so - Austin Eguavoen cautions Super Eagles over tough AFCON 2027 qualification group
Official: Manchester United confirm Michael Carrick as permanent head coach
Football
22.05.2026
Official: Manchester United confirm Michael Carrick as permanent head coach
Osimhen to Chelsea: How Barcelona transfer can unlock €100M move to Stamford Bridge
Football
22.05.2026
Osimhen to Chelsea: How Barcelona transfer can unlock €100M move to Stamford Bridge
César Azpilicueta retires from football after legendary Chelsea career
Football
22.05.2026
César Azpilicueta retires from football after legendary Chelsea career