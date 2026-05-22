Osimhen to Chelsea: How Barcelona transfer can unlock €100M move to Stamford Bridge

Victor Osimhen has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea, but how could it actually work?

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Osimhen for Galatasaray || Imago

This would not be the first time the 27-year-old has been linked with the Blues, who have been keen admirers for several years. However, Alonso's arrival appears to have revived serious interest in bringing the powerful forward to Stamford Bridge.

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Should Chelsea sacrifice Joao Pedro for Osimhen?

Chelsea's lack of firepower was partly addressed last summer through the arrival of Joao Pedro, who, despite not being an out-and-out number nine, delivered 20 goals across all competitions for the Blues.

While he has become a firm fan favourite, Barcelona hold a strong interest and are widely expected to enter the market for a new striker to eventually replace the departing Robert Lewandowski.

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Hansi Flick has identified Pedro as a top target, and after sporting director Deco flew to London last week, reports suggest the interest is concrete.

Should Barcelona stump up the cash, reportedly in the region of €70-80 million, it could significantly boost Chelsea’s chances of landing Osimhen.