Barcelona add 24-year-old Chelsea star to Osimhen on summer wishlist
Barcelona are in urgent need of a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, with the 38-year-old expected to depart at the end of the season.
Their primary targets are Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, but with stiff competition for both players and significant fees involved, Barcelona have begun drawing up alternatives.
Barcelona target Joao Pedro as Osimhen, Alvarez alternative
According to Cadena SER, Joao Pedro has emerged as one of those options. "Joao Pedro is a clear alternative to Julian Alvarez," presenter Sique Rodriguez said.
"He is a player that Barca likes a lot. He is not the only one."
The Brazilian forward has enjoyed a solid debut season at Stamford Bridge since joining from Brighton for £60 million last summer, scoring 19 goals in 46 appearances.
He impressed again last weekend, featuring as Chelsea beat Leeds United 1-0 to book their place in the FA Cup final. The race for Osimhen, meanwhile, is heating up considerably.
Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta travelled to Istanbul last weekend, attending the Intercontinental Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce as a guest of honour, and held preliminary talks with Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek about a potential deal.
Osimhen did not disappoint, netting the opener in a commanding 3-0 victory. Galatasaray are expected to demand in excess of €120 million for the 27-year-old, who is under contract at the club until 2029.