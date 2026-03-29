Barcelona set condition for Lewandowski, affecting Osimhen, Alvarez and Torres

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to keep Robert Lewandowski beyond this current campaign.

FC Barcelona are reportedly preparing to offer veteran striker Robert Lewandowski a one-year contract renewal to keep him at Spotify Camp Nou beyond the expiration of his current deal at the end of the season, but it comes with a massive financial ultimatum.

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Barcelona’s offers

To remain with the Catalan giants, the 37-year-old Polish international must agree to a staggering 50% salary reduction, according to reports.

Despite these stringent terms, Lewandowski is reportedly highly open to staying in Spain. He is willing to accept a newly defined role as a backup striker and dressing-room mentor.

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Lewandowski is believed to prioritise his life in Catalonia over lucrative external offers from MLS and Saudi Arabia.

Since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, Lewandowski has been a foundational piece of Barcelona's recent success, helping the club secure two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups.

How it affects other pieces on the board

Barcelona’s contract negotiation with Lewandowski is driven by their active, expensive pursuit of a marquee, first-choice number nine to lead the line next season.

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Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez has emerged as their primary target, though they are also heavily monitoring Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen.

Ferran Torres celebrates scoring for Barcelona on April 2, 2025 (Credit: Imago)

To finance this summer transfer splurge and comply with LALIGA’s strict 1:1 financial fair play regulations, Barcelona are actively putting 26-year-old forward Ferran Torres up for sale.

Although Torres has netted 16 goals across all competitions this season, he has suffered a severe dip in form and has failed to score since January 31st.

With his contract running until 2027, Barcelona view this summer as the last optimal window to cash in on the Spaniard, and intermediaries have already offered him to Manchester United as a potential replacement for Joshua Zirkzee.

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