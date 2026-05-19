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Oba Femi gets DESTROYED as Brock Lesnar humiliates Nigerian star in shock return

David Ben
David Ben 08:02 - 19 May 2026
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Oba Femi gets DESTROYED as Brock Lesnar rains humiliates Nigerian star in shock return
No major leaks suggested a quick return, making this a well-kept surprise.
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On the May 18, 2026 episode of Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar made a stunning, unannounced return after his apparent retirement at WrestleMania 42.

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During Oba Femi's open challenge segment, Lesnar stormed the ring, immediately suplexing the towering Nigerian powerhouse and unleashing a brutal onslaught.

Brock Lesnar humiliated Oba Femi on Monday Night Raw

He hit four consecutive F-5s on Femi, leaving the former dominant star laid out in the centre of the ring as the crowd erupted.

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Lesnar, in his signature black sleeveless top and jeans, manhandled the 6'6"+ Femi with raw power, hitting German suplexes, multiple F-5s, and more before standing tall over the Nigerian superstar. Femi, who had been building momentum with open challenges, was left motionless on the mat.

Backstory: WrestleMania torch-passing and the build-up

Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 retirement match
Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 retirement match

This moment directly ties back to WrestleMania 42 in April 2026.

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Oba Femi, positioned as WWE's rising "next big thing" and a monstrous force on Raw, faced Brock Lesnar in a high-profile match.

Femi dominated in a short, decisive squash-style victory, pinning Lesnar after his "Fall from Grace" finisher.

Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 retirement match
Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 retirement match

Post-match, Lesnar removed his gloves and boots in the ring, waved to the crowd amid "Thank You Brock" chants, and embraced Paul Heyman in what appeared to be a heartfelt retirement, passing the torch to the younger star.

The feud had built through brawls, contract signings (with Triple H involvement), and promos emphasising Lesnar's experience versus Femi's raw power and athleticism.

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Oba Femi is no longer just a prospect
Oba Femi is no longer just a prospect

Since WrestleMania, Femi continued his dominant run on Raw with open challenges, establishing himself as a top heel or monster attraction while Lesnar stayed off TV, solidifying the retirement narrative. No major leaks suggested a quick return, making this a well-kept surprise.

The bigger picture

On the latest episode of Raw, Oba Femi was in the midst of his open challenge series when Lesnar interrupted.

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After the beatdown, Paul Heyman appeared and presented Raw General Manager Adam Pearce with a signed contract for a rematch: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi at Clash in Italy

The fight is slated for May 31, 2026, in Turin's Inalpi Arena, WWE's first PLE there.

This move effectively unretires Lesnar in classic WWE fashion and also reverses the WrestleMania result, protecting Lesnar's legend while giving Femi a high-stakes programme to rebound from.

WWE superstar Oba Femi

For Oba Femi, it's a chance to prove himself against Lesnar again on a bigger stage. A win in Italy could fully cement him as the new monster; a loss keeps him strong but in Lesnar's shadow.

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For Brock Lesnar, this is likely a limited schedule, possibly building toward another big match. There are already rumours flying around suggesting SummerSlam in his hometown area.

Overall, it revives a compelling big-man feud and reminds everyone that in WWE, retirements are often temporary when "Suplex City" calls.

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