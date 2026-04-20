The Ruler Reigns: Is Oba Femi ready to take Roman Reigns’ world title after crushing Lesnar?

Oba Femi is the first Nigerian-born star to have a WrestleMania Moment this massive.

The world of WWE changed forever at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, and at the centre of the earthquake was Nigeria’s own Oba Femi.

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In a performance that will be talked about for decades, The Ruler did the unthinkable: he didn't just beat Brock Lesnar; he dismantled him.

In a match lasting less than five minutes, Femi displayed a terrifying level of power, ragdolling the Beast Incarnate across Allegiant Stadium.

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After surviving an F5, Femi responded with a devastating chokeslam and his signature Fall From Grace to secure the pinfall.

Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 retirement match

The emotional fallout was immediate, as a tearful Lesnar left his boots and gloves in the centre of the ring, signaling the end of an era and the retirement of one of the greatest of all time.

For sports entertainment, Oba Femi is no longer just a prospect, he is the undisputed Next Big Thing in WWE.

OBA FEMI JUST BEAT BROCK LESNAR!!!! WOW!!



The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/5tqbLIULet — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

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His victory has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian community, mirroring the global dominance we’ve seen from stars like Victor Osimhen in football.

But Femi isn't stopping at retiring legends. Following the main event, where Roman Reigns reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk in a 33-minute war, all eyes shifted to a potential "clash of kings."

Roman Reigns is the World Champion. (Photo Credit: IMAGO)

Is Oba Femi ready for Roman Reigns? The stats say yes. Femi has the size, the undefeated momentum, and now, the ultimate rub of retiring Brock Lesnar.

As Roman Reigns begins his new era as the Original Tribal Chief, he may find that his greatest threat isn't a veteran like Punk, but the unstoppable power of Nigeria’s Ruler.

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Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 retirement match