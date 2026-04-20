Move over Osimhen and Lookman: Why Oba Femi is the new face of Nigerian global dominance

For the past few years, the Nigerian sports narrative has been dominated by the Super Eagles. But there is a new kingin town.

We’ve watched Victor Osimhen conquer Italy, Ademola Lookman destroy European finals, and Victor Boniface lead a Bundesliga revolution. But this morning, a new name has moved to the front of the line: Oba Femi.

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Born Isaac Odugbesan in Lagos, the former shot-put star has completed the most rapid rise in professional wrestling history.

By defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, Femi has achieved a level of global mainstream fame that rivals the biggest names in football.

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The ‘Super Eagle’ of the squared circle

What makes Oba Femi’s feat so significant is how it mirrors the success of our top footballers:

Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 retirement match

Like Osimhen: Femi possesses the hunger and physical dominance that make elite opponents look like amateurs.

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Like Lookman: He has shown he is a Big Game player, delivering his best performance on the grandest stage of them all.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman led Nigeria with style.

Like Iwobi: He carries the Nigerian flag with pride and passion, often referencing his roots and the "never-say-die" spirit of Lagos.

Nigeria’s golden era

Whether it’s the Premier League, Serie A, or the WWE ring, 2026 is proving to be the year of the Nigerian takeover.

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Alex Iwobi

Oba Femi is no longer just a prospect

Oba Femi is no longer just a prospect; he is a national hero standing on the same pedestal as our footballing greats.