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Move over Osimhen and Lookman: Why Oba Femi is the new face of Nigerian global dominance

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 16:00 - 20 April 2026
Move over Osimhen and Lookman: Why Oba Femi is the new face of Nigerian global dominance
For the past few years, the Nigerian sports narrative has been dominated by the Super Eagles. But there is a new kingin town.
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We’ve watched Victor Osimhen conquer Italy, Ademola Lookman destroy European finals, and Victor Boniface lead a Bundesliga revolution. But this morning, a new name has moved to the front of the line: Oba Femi.

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Born Isaac Odugbesan in Lagos, the former shot-put star has completed the most rapid rise in professional wrestling history.

By defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, Femi has achieved a level of global mainstream fame that rivals the biggest names in football.

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The ‘Super Eagle’ of the squared circle

What makes Oba Femi’s feat so significant is how it mirrors the success of our top footballers:

Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 retirement match
Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 retirement match

Like Osimhen: Femi possesses the hunger and physical dominance that make elite opponents look like amateurs.

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Like Lookman: He has shown he is a Big Game player, delivering his best performance on the grandest stage of them all.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will lead Nigeria again.
Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman led Nigeria with style.

Like Iwobi: He carries the Nigerian flag with pride and passion, often referencing his roots and the "never-say-die" spirit of Lagos.

Nigeria’s golden era

Whether it’s the Premier League, Serie A, or the WWE ring, 2026 is proving to be the year of the Nigerian takeover.

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Alex Iwobi dictated things for the Super Eagles again at AFCON 2025.
Alex Iwobi
Oba Femi is no longer just a prospect
Oba Femi is no longer just a prospect

Oba Femi is no longer just a prospect; he is a national hero standing on the same pedestal as our footballing greats.

As Femi prepares to potentially challenge Roman Reigns for the world title, one thing is certain: the world is finally realising what we’ve known all along, Nigeria doesn't just participate; Nigeria rules.

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Victor Osimhen Ademola Lookman Alex Iwobi Nigeria Atletico Madrid
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