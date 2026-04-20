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‘He's always getting hurt’ - Iwobi opens up on Osimhen’s training mentality, making him a world-class striker

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:09 - 20 April 2026
Iwobi opens up on Osimhen’s training mentality
Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has offered a fascinating glimpse into the relentless drive that has propelled Nigeria teammate Victor Osimhen to the top of world football.
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Osimhen's tough upbringing instilled a fighting spirit that has defined his career and made him a top player.

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Since his move to Turkish giants Galatasaray in 2024, he has continued his incredible scoring form with 56 goals in just 70 appearances.

Iwobi, who recently got injured in Fulham’s goalless draw against Brentford at the weekend, spoke highly of the Super Eagles striker.

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Iwobi on Osimhen's unrelenting drive

Speaking on the Beast Mode On Podcast, Iwobi detailed what makes Osimhen a special talent. He also shared what it's like to have Nigerian football legend and former Bolton star Jay-Jay Okocha as his uncle.

Iwobi explained to host Adebayo Akinfenwa that this relentless nature is visible every day. "Cool, cool guy. Every time in training, he's always getting hurt... because he's got to put his leg or his head into something that he shouldn't," Iwobi said. "He's always been fighting."

Alex Iwobi in action || imago
Alex Iwobi in action || imago

Iwobi continued, "I'm not surprised he is where he is right now. Some would say he's not polished, he's a bit raw, but Victor will create five chances a game for himself, just from hard work and running."

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The Fulham playmaker emphasised Osimhen's fearless approach, regardless of the opponent. "He doesn't care who you are. 

Victor Osimhen || Imago
Victor Osimhen || Imago

“He doesn't care if you're [Virgil] van Dijk or a guy from non-league... he will fight. He will treat a game in the Champions League as if he's playing with his friends."

"He always wants to win, and that mentality is sick. It's sick. Sometimes it can be over the top because in training, he would like to fight to make sure he’s winning. Then sometimes he cheats, and he knows he's cheating just to win. But it's just a sick mentality."

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