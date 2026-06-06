Blow for Super Eagles as defender set to miss Portugal clash
Super Eagles defensive stalwart Igoh Ogbu is reportedly set to miss Nigeria's international friendly against the Portugal national football team, scheduled for Wednesday, June, after suffering a severe injury during a recent team training session.
According to reports, preliminary medical assessments suspect that the 26-year-old centre-back has ruptured his left Achilles tendon and is expected to be out for a significant period.
Before this setback, Ogbu had established himself as a dependable presence in Nigeria’s defence, stepping up to assume increased responsibilities following the international retirement of legendary captain William Troost-Ekong.
Since making his official international debut during the Unity Cup tournament in May 2025, the defender has accumulated 12 caps, contributing in an auxiliary role to help Nigeria win a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Igoh Ogbu's injury creates a gap in defence
His sudden, tragic absence creates a defensive void for the Super Eagles' technical crew as they prepare to face the World Cup-bound European heavyweights.
Super Eagles defender, Igoh Ogbu has been ruled out of 🇳🇬 Nigeria's friendly against Portugal 🇵🇹 after sustaining an injury in training this evening. It is believed to be a suspected rupture of his left achilles tendon, according to the team medics.— Engineer Kowope (@Undisputed_Jsam) June 6, 2026
Ogbu will be a huge miss not just for his country but also for the club, as he is set to miss a chunk of next season after having just successfully anchored SK Slavia Prague to their second consecutive Czech First League title.
In Ogbu's stead, English Premier League-bound Hull City defender Semi Ajayi and rising Rangers star Emmanuel Fernandez are the two most likely candidates to start beside Calvin Bassey for the clash in Lisbon.