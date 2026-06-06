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Blow for Super Eagles as defender set to miss Portugal clash

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:39 - 06 June 2026
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Nigeria's preparations for the international friendly against Portugal have suffered a significant blow.
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Super Eagles defensive stalwart Igoh Ogbu is reportedly set to miss Nigeria's international friendly against the Portugal national football team, scheduled for Wednesday, June, after suffering a severe injury during a recent team training session. 

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According to reports, preliminary medical assessments suspect that the 26-year-old centre-back has ruptured his left Achilles tendon and is expected to be out for a significant period. 

Before this setback, Ogbu had established himself as a dependable presence in Nigeria’s defence, stepping up to assume increased responsibilities following the international retirement of legendary captain William Troost-Ekong. 

Since making his official international debut during the Unity Cup tournament in May 2025, the defender has accumulated 12 caps, contributing in an auxiliary role to help Nigeria win a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

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Igoh Ogbu

Igoh Ogbu's injury creates a gap in defence 

His sudden, tragic absence creates a defensive void for the Super Eagles' technical crew as they prepare to face the World Cup-bound European heavyweights. 

Ogbu will be a huge miss not just for his country but also for the club, as he is set to miss a chunk of next season after having just successfully anchored SK Slavia Prague to their second consecutive Czech First League title.

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In Ogbu's stead, English Premier League-bound Hull City defender Semi Ajayi and rising Rangers star Emmanuel Fernandez are the two most likely candidates to start beside Calvin Bassey for the clash in Lisbon.

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