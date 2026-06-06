Blow for Super Eagles as defender set to miss Portugal clash

Nigeria's preparations for the international friendly against Portugal have suffered a significant blow.

Super Eagles defensive stalwart Igoh Ogbu is reportedly set to miss Nigeria's international friendly against the Portugal national football team, scheduled for Wednesday, June, after suffering a severe injury during a recent team training session.

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According to reports, preliminary medical assessments suspect that the 26-year-old centre-back has ruptured his left Achilles tendon and is expected to be out for a significant period.

Before this setback, Ogbu had established himself as a dependable presence in Nigeria’s defence, stepping up to assume increased responsibilities following the international retirement of legendary captain William Troost-Ekong.

Since making his official international debut during the Unity Cup tournament in May 2025, the defender has accumulated 12 caps, contributing in an auxiliary role to help Nigeria win a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

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Igoh Ogbu

Igoh Ogbu's injury creates a gap in defence

His sudden, tragic absence creates a defensive void for the Super Eagles' technical crew as they prepare to face the World Cup-bound European heavyweights.

Super Eagles defender, Igoh Ogbu has been ruled out of 🇳🇬 Nigeria's friendly against Portugal 🇵🇹 after sustaining an injury in training this evening. It is believed to be a suspected rupture of his left achilles tendon, according to the team medics. — Engineer Kowope (@Undisputed_Jsam) June 6, 2026

Ogbu will be a huge miss not just for his country but also for the club, as he is set to miss a chunk of next season after having just successfully anchored SK Slavia Prague to their second consecutive Czech First League title.

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