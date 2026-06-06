Official: Brighton beat Man City, Chelsea to sign Nigerian star

The Seagulls have won the four-club race for Nigerian talent Zadok Yohanna.

Brighton have officially announced the signing of Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna, beating a number of Premier League rivals to the chase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 18-year-old right winger has been a highly-coveted target, but the Seagulls have won the race, after reaching full agreement with Swedish Allsvenskan side, AIK.

Yohanna until 2031

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brighton announced via their official channels that they have signed the Super Eagles-eligible star on a five-year contract which runs until 2031. They have refused to disclose the financial details involved.

Zadok, who, only last year played in Nigerian Academy Ikon Allah is expected to be integrated into the Brighton first team, with head coach Fabian Hurzeler expressing his enthusiasm to work with the youngster.

“I’m looking forward to working with Zadok. Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player that can impact games in the final third," Hurzeler told the club's website.

How Brighton beat rivals to Yohanna

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Brighton had since reached agreement on personal terms, and were always the most advanced in negotiations.

"Ignore the noise, it was always Brighton. My name is Zadok Yohanna, I have arrived," the electrifying winger said in his unveiling video, suggesting that he had always had his sights set on the Seagulls.

In his interview with the club's media, he highlighted Brighton's reputation for developing young talents, which seemingly influenced his decision.