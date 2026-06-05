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Zadok Yohanna: Man City ready to fight Chelsea, Newcastle and Brighton for Nigerian talent

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 11:07 - 05 June 2026
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More suitors continue to enter the bidding war for Nigerian talent Zadok Yohanna.
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Manchester City have reportedly entered the race to sign 18-year-old Nigerian sensation Zadok Yohanna from Swedish club AIK, setting up a four-way transfer battle between Premier League clubs. 

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As Pulse Sport reported, Chelsea recently entered the race joining Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, both of whom are already in advanced stages of negotiations.

Newcastle have already submitted a €24 million bid to secure the winger's services after Brighton had reached an agreement on personal terms with the player.

Why everyone wants Yohanna 

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Yohanna is enjoying a meteoric rise, quickly becoming one of global football's most highly rated young prodigies from total obscurity. 

Just last year, in 2025, the teenage attacker was still playing at the grassroots level for the Ikon Allah Academy in Nigeria before sealing his move to AIK, where his current contract runs until December 31, 2029. 

Boasting a devastating skill set defined by blistering pace, close-quarters dribbling, and a signature ability to cut inside from the right flank on his left foot, Yohanna has now become one of the most coveted talents in football, as AIK braces for a record-breaking transfer windfall.

The teenager, who has earned comparisons to Brazil icon Neymar, has already a Super Eagles call-up, underscoring his talent level; however, club policy and injury have prevented him from making his anticipated debut. 

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Zadok Yohanna AIK Manchester City Premier League Allsvenskan
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