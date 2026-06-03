Zadok Yohanna: Newcastle submit ₦37 billion bid for Nigerian winger

Nigerian youngster Zadok Yohanna is one of the most coveted talents up for grabs as the summer transfer window approaches.

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a €24 million bid to sign highly rated Nigerian teenager Zadok Yohanna from Swedish Allsvenskan club AIK.

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Newcastle’s interested

The 18-year-old right winger has rapidly emerged as one of Europe's most coveted young talents and is being closely courted by a number of top European clubs.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle have recently entered the race and have already submitted a bid for the soon-to-be Super Eagles international.

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The Magpies are looking to hijack the transfer, as Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion have been intensely pursuing his signature and have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the player.

Newcastle ready to compete for Yohanna

While Brighton have the head start, having already reached agreement on personal terms, the Newcastle hierarchy are confident in their ability to outmuscle the Seagulls to secure the forward's signature.

The Tyneside club are armed with a recent windfall the club recently received following the €80 million sale of English winger Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

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