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Ligue 1 club want to make Super Eagles-call up star next Jeremy Doku

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:16 - 22 May 2026
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Nigeria's highly-rated winger target Zadok Yohanna is attracting interest from Ligue 1.
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French Ligue 1 side Rennes have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of highly rated Nigerian teenager Zadok Yohanna, monitoring the AIK Fotboll forward ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. 

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Why Rennes are interested 

The 18-year-old, left-footed right winger has enjoyed an explosive breakthrough during the 2026 Swedish Allsvenskan season, drawing widespread comparisons to former Rennes sensation Jérémy Doku due to his blistering acceleration, close control, and exceptional one-on-one ability. 

Yohanna also has an outstanding end product. The Nigerian prodigy has already registered an impressive five goals and four assists across 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

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With his market valuation currently estimated at around €500,000, Rennes have reportedly dispatched scouts on multiple missions to track the youngster, though they are expected to face competition for his signature as AIK hold maximum leverage with his contract officially running until 2029.

Yohanna: Good enough for Super Eagles

Yohanna's sensational domestic form recently earned him his first major international recognition, with head coach Éric Chelle naming the teenager to the Super Eagles' provisional squad for the upcoming Unity Cup invitational tournament in London later this month. 

However, AIK quickly intervened to block the call-up, stating that the forward will remain in Sweden. The Stockholm-based club cited medical reasons for the refusal, noting that Yohanna is currently in the final stages of a rehabilitation program for a recent hamstring injury.

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