Advertisement

Osimhen is not for sale — Galatasaray president says Super Eagles striker is priceless

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:25 - 22 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Victor Osimhen suitors have been hit with a disheartening news as Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek reiterated the club's stance on his sale.
Advertisement

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek has declared that the club has not attached a transfer fee to Victor Osimhen because the star striker is off the market, shutting down ongoing links to European heavyweights like Barcelona

Advertisement

What Ozbek said

Osimhen is one of the top-rated strikers in the market, unattached to a traditional big club; hence, he has been subject to transfer speculation. However, Galatasaray has no interest in dealing, and Özbek, in a recent media appearance, clarified the boardroom's stance.

 "We are not considering selling Osimhen. Osimhen is an important player for Galatasaray. We are not considering selling an important player in our championship race,” he stated, per ntv.com.

Advertisement

“Putting a price on someone you don't intend to sell is like counting your chickens before they hatch... We don't have such a thing in mind." 

Victor Osimhen and President Dursun Ozbek of Galatasaray celebrates victory after the Ziraat Turkish Cup Final match between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray at Gaziantep Stadium on May 14, 2025 in Gaziantep, Turkey. (Photo by Seskimphoto )
Victor Osimhen and President Dursun Ozbek of Galatasaray

This comment arrives just days after the president summarily scoffed at reports suggesting the Turkish champions would even entertain astronomical offers in the region of €100 million, reiterating that the hierarchy is uninterested in even negotiating the departure of their marquee forward.

Why Galatasaray don’t want Osimhen sale

Galatasaray’s stance is rooted in the importance and stature of Osimhen to their project and the effort they expended in acquiring him for €75 million from Napoli last summer. 

Advertisement
Victor Osimhen could still join Barcelona this summer | Imago
Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

The transfer negotiations proved incredibly difficult and protracted, prompting Özbek to personally inject €35 million from his own corporate business funds to finalise the complex deal. That financial gamble has yielded incredible dividends, with the forward deeply endearing himself to the RAMS Park faithful while spearheading the club's successful 2025/26 Süper Lig title charge. 

Because he enjoys such profound, unconditional adoration in Istanbul, the 27-year-old is unlikely to agitate or directly force a move away from the Turkish giants. 

However, despite his deep connection with the supporters, recent reports indicate that Osimhen's representatives are still actively working behind the scenes to explore a potential exit.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Manchester City to honour Guardiola’s legacy with statue
Premier League
22.05.2026
Manchester City to honour Guardiola’s legacy with statue and a renamed stand
Guardiola reveals reason for stepping down
Premier League
22.05.2026
‘It is the perfect moment’ - Guardiola reveals reason for stepping down as Man City manager
Rooney reacts to Maguire's exclusion
2026 FIFA World Cup
22.05.2026
‘It was a bit of a shock’ - Rooney reacts to Maguire's exclusion from World Cup squad
Transfers: Mourinho picks Man Utd star as top target for Real Madrid
Football
22.05.2026
Transfers: Mourinho picks Man Utd star as top target for Real Madrid
Osimhen is not for sale — Galatasaray president says Super Eagles striker is priceless
Football
22.05.2026
Osimhen is not for sale — Galatasaray president says Super Eagles striker is priceless
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
22.05.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis