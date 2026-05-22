Osimhen is not for sale — Galatasaray president says Super Eagles striker is priceless

Victor Osimhen suitors have been hit with a disheartening news as Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek reiterated the club's stance on his sale.

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek has declared that the club has not attached a transfer fee to Victor Osimhen because the star striker is off the market, shutting down ongoing links to European heavyweights like Barcelona.

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What Ozbek said

Osimhen is one of the top-rated strikers in the market, unattached to a traditional big club; hence, he has been subject to transfer speculation. However, Galatasaray has no interest in dealing, and Özbek, in a recent media appearance, clarified the boardroom's stance.

"We are not considering selling Osimhen. Osimhen is an important player for Galatasaray. We are not considering selling an important player in our championship race,” he stated, per ntv.com.

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“Putting a price on someone you don't intend to sell is like counting your chickens before they hatch... We don't have such a thing in mind."

Victor Osimhen and President Dursun Ozbek of Galatasaray

This comment arrives just days after the president summarily scoffed at reports suggesting the Turkish champions would even entertain astronomical offers in the region of €100 million, reiterating that the hierarchy is uninterested in even negotiating the departure of their marquee forward.

Why Galatasaray don’t want Osimhen sale

Galatasaray’s stance is rooted in the importance and stature of Osimhen to their project and the effort they expended in acquiring him for €75 million from Napoli last summer.

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Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

The transfer negotiations proved incredibly difficult and protracted, prompting Özbek to personally inject €35 million from his own corporate business funds to finalise the complex deal. That financial gamble has yielded incredible dividends, with the forward deeply endearing himself to the RAMS Park faithful while spearheading the club's successful 2025/26 Süper Lig title charge.

Because he enjoys such profound, unconditional adoration in Istanbul, the 27-year-old is unlikely to agitate or directly force a move away from the Turkish giants.