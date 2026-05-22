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We must play with our full strength - Ex-Super Eagles star tells Chelle ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 15:08 - 22 May 2026
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Nigeria will face Tanzania, Madagascar, and Guinea-Bissau in Group L.
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Former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze has warned the Super Eagles not to underestimate any opponent in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, urging the team to approach every game with maximum seriousness.

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Super Eagles players || Image credit: Imago
Super Eagles players ||Image credit: Imago

Nigeria was drawn in Group L alongside Tanzania, Madagascar, and Guinea-Bissau.

While many fans consider the group favourable for the three-time African champions, Udeze believes the Super Eagles must avoid complacency.

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What Udeze said

Speaking with Brila FM, the former defender referenced Nigeria’s disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign as a reminder that no match in African football should be taken lightly.

“I am not surprised that Tanzania is already bragging; they have every right to do so because they are in our group. I just want the Super Eagles to take the games seriously and not underrate any team in our group,” Udeze said.

The former West Bromwich Albion defender stressed that Nigeria must field its strongest possible squad and maintain consistency throughout the campaign if it is to qualify comfortably for the tournament.

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He added, “We must play every team with our full strength, and the rest will be history. I wish the Super Eagles all the very best in the qualifying campaign.”

Nigeria will begin their AFCON 2027 qualifying journey with a home fixture against Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on September 23.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, marking the first time the competition will be staged across three countries.

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