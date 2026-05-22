Tuchel defends dropping Palmer, Foden and Maguire from England World Cup squad

England manager Thomas Tuchel has explained his controversial decision to omit established stars Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, and Cole Palmer from his World Cup squad.

Tuchel released his England World Cup squad on Friday, with some key names left out of the list.

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With England set to face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in Group L, Tuchel’s selection for the competition has caused considerable uproar.

Now that the roster is set, Tuchel is turning his attention toward getting his selected squad ready for the upcoming tournament.

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Tuchel speaks of player’s omission

The German coach revealed the emotional weight of finalising his roster, particularly when informing senior players who have been central to the national team in recent years that they would not be travelling to the tournament.

"Oh, difficult. Difficult phone calls because I respect all of them and I respect them as players, as personalities," Tuchel said.

Thomas Tuchel || Imago

"All of them have been in camp with us. It was difficult, sometimes painfully difficult. And even in the phone calls, I felt the emotion."

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The manager emphasised his respect for the players left behind, explaining that he personally called each one who had been part of a recent camp to show his appreciation for their contributions.

Cole Palmer, Chelsea star || imago

"In the end, we went back to the evidence that we had, and the evidence we had was in September, October, and November," he continued.

"We made some bigger calls in September, repeated the camp with the same group, and then had only very few changes in November. That felt that we have a bit of fresh air."

Phil Foden for England || Imago

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Despite the undeniable quality of players like Maguire, Foden, and Palmer, Tuchel believes that maintaining the continuity and spirit from the recent international windows gives England the best chance of success.

"We have younger players who play with hunger and excitement," he added. "And that was a good mix between young and old, usefulness and senior partnership, and it brought the best out of the players. We want to recreate that kind of spirit."

Harry Maguire | IMAGO

Tuchel clarified that the omissions were not a reflection of poor performance from the players but were often due to positional considerations.

"For some of them, it's just a positional thing," he noted. "We also tried to have a balanced squad and not to bring five number 10s and make them play out of position... I think it was the right call to take them, even if they are painful."

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