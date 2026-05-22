Robertson backs Isak and Wirtz to shine at Liverpool despite tough debut seasons

Departing Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has thrown his support behind record signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, insisting the pair will have "unbelievable" careers at Anfield despite their challenging first seasons.

Robertson, who is set to leave the club, has defended the high-profile duo against criticism following a turbulent campaign for the Reds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool invested heavily in a squad overhaul, breaking their transfer record to sign Wirtz for £116 million before setting a new British record with the £125 million acquisition of Isak.

However, both players have struggled for consistent form as the team has battled for a top-five finish rather than competing for the title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He emphasised the quality he has witnessed from both Isak and Wirtz in training and believes they just need time to adapt.

Robertson tips Isak and Wirtz to become great

The Scottish left-back believes the immense pressure associated with their transfer fees has unfairly intensified the scrutiny on the young talents.

He emphasised the quality he has witnessed from both Isak and Wirtz in training and believes they just need time to adapt.

Andy Robertson Liverpool star. Photo: Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The one thing I get annoyed about in football is that footballers do not control their price tag," Robertson stated, as quoted by the Independent.

"We don’t control it, the market controls it. If a team are willing to pay it or they want to sell you and they put a price tag on you—that has nothing to do with the players."

Isak in action for Liverpool || Imago

"These players will be successful for Liverpool," he continued. "I have seen more than enough in training and in games, and their attitude is that they will be successful. But it has shown that they probably need a little bit of time."

Robertson acknowledged that Liverpool is in a period of transition after years of sustained success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Florian Wirtz, Liverpool star || Imago

He admitted that inconsistency has plagued the team this season, with both new arrivals and established stars failing to perform at their peak.

"Some players who have played at a ridiculously high level, we haven’t played to that level," he said. "If you add all that in, then we have had an inconsistent season, and that is the huge frustration for us.