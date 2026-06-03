Zadok Yohanna: Chelsea enter bidding war with Premier League clubs for gifted Nigerian youngster

The race for Super Eagles hopeful Zadok Yohanna is shaping up to be the transfer story of the summer in the Premier League

Highly rated Nigerian teenager Zadok Yohanna has emerged as one of the most coveted talents in European football ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

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The 18-year-old AIK right winger, who is on the verge of his senior international debut with the Super Eagles, has seen his stock skyrocket following a series of sensational performances in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Fierce Premier League Bidding War for Yohana

Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United have been locked in an intense battle for the former Ikon Allah FC academy graduate, with both clubs making significant progress.

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Brighton currently hold the initial head start in negotiations after successfully convincing the teenage prodigy and wrapping up a complete verbal agreement on personal terms.

However, the Seagulls' pole position has been heavily compromised by Newcastle United, who launched a massive €24 million hijacking bid to lure the forward to St. James' Park.

Armed with the financial muscle of a recent €80 million windfall from selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, the Magpies' aggressive offer has effectively priced out original German suitors RB Leipzig.

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Chelsea Enter the Transfer Fray

The transfer saga has taken another dramatic twist as London heavyweights Chelsea have officially entered the race to secure Yohanna's signature.

According to prominent German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Blues have launched late inquiries to challenge their domestic rivals for the dynamic winger.

"Understand Chelsea have now also entered the race for Zadok Yohanna," Plettenberg revealed on X. "Newcastle’s proposal is currently understood to be the highest. Brighton, however, are still hoping to secure the player’s commitment. Verbal agreement 100 % done."