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Three Bundesliga giants fight for 18-year-old Super Eagles-eligible speedster Yohanna

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:14 - 21 April 2026
Nigerian prodigy Zadok Yohanna, who has been compared to Alexander Isak is on the radar of three top Bundesliga teams
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European clubs are already circling around one of Nigeria’s brightest young prospects, with Zadok Yohanna attracting serious transfer interest just months after arriving in Sweden.

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The 18-year-old’s rapid rise has turned heads, and a summer move to Germany now looks increasingly likely.

Bundesliga trio lead race for rising Nigerian star

Among the clubs most keen on securing Yohanna’s signature are German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Bayer Leverkusen. All three sides are closely monitoring his development and could formalise their interest when the transfer window opens.

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Dortmund’s reputation for nurturing young talent makes them a particularly appealing destination. The club has built a legacy of turning raw prospects into global stars, offering Yohanna a platform to grow without overwhelming pressure.

Leipzig, on the other hand, could provide a quicker pathway to top-level football. With potential squad changes looming, the teenager may find himself stepping into a more immediate role, especially if departures open up space in attack.

Leverkusen also present a strong case, with familiar faces like Nathan Tella already at the club and the expected return of Victor Boniface. That Nigerian connection could ease his transition while offering a competitive environment to develop further.

Yohanna's rapid rise fuels growing European demand

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Yohanna’s emergence has been nothing short of impressive since joining AIK last summer. Known for his direct style, pace, and confidence in taking on defenders, he has drawn comparisons to Alexander Isak.

His recent form has only strengthened his reputation, with four goals and three assists in his last six matches highlighting his attacking threat. Despite his young age, AIK are reportedly open to offers in the region of €20–25 million.

Beyond Germany, interest is also building from Chelsea FC and AFC Ajax, both known for developing young talent. However, a move to the Bundesliga appears the most likely next step.

As the summer window approaches, Yohanna’s future is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing transfer stories involving a Super Eagles-eligible talent.

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