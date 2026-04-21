Burnley vs Manchester City preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Manchester City have the opportunity to go top of the Premier League table when they face relegation-threatened Burnley this week.

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Burnley vs Manchester City betting tips

Over 2.5 goals

Manchester City to win

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer

Burnley vs Manchester City preview

Four weeks on from their EFL Cup final triumph over Arsenal at Wembley, Man City have seized control of the Premier League title race.

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A massive 2-1 victory against the Gunners in an epic Etihad encounter on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Rayan Cherki and Haaland, has helped Guardiola's men cut down the gap to the league leaders to three points.

Not since 2021 have Man City suffered a top-flight defeat in April (W30 D3), proving why they are the true masters at the business end of the season.

All the momentum is now with the sky blues, as they bid to climb back to the summit for the first time since August 21, 2025.

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In fact, Manchester City could climb to the top of the Premier League table and relegate Burnley in the process if they claim maximum points at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

That looks the most likely scenario, as Burnley have only one win across their last 24 Premier League matches. They are also winless in their last 12 top-flight home fixtures.

Only once in their league history have the Clarets endured a longer winless league streak at Turf Moor (14 between February and October 2021).

Burnley vs Manchester City head-to-head

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Manchester City have an exceptional record against Burnley, winning 14 of their last 15 Premier League meetings by an aggregate score of 45-6 since losing 1-0 at Turf Moor in March 2015.

In addition, they are unbeaten in their last 29 top-flight matches against promoted teams (W26 D3) since losing 2-1 to Leeds United in April 2021.

Pulling off an almighty upset against Man City will be a tall order for Burnley, who have lost each of their last 11 encounters with the Citizens, their longest ever losing run against an opponent in their league history.

Burnley vs Manchester City team forms

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Burnley Premier League form: 🟥🟥🟧🟥🟥🟥

Manchester City Premier League form: 🟩🟩🟧🟧🟩🟩

Manchester City form (all competitions): 🟥🟧🟩🟩🟩🟩

Burnley vs Manchester City team news

Burnley are expected to be without Josh Cullen, Connor Roberts, Hannibal Mejbri, Zeki Amdouni and Jordan Beyer for Man City’s visit.

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Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, though, could be available for selection, having not featured since sustaining an Achilles tendon injury while on international duty with DR Congo.

Man City, meanwhile, are sweating over the fitness of Rodri after he was forced off late on against Arsenal with an apparent groin issue. Guardiola confirmed the Spaniard’s absence on Tuesday.

The Spaniard’s absence for this match was confirmed by Guardiola on Tuesday.

Ruben Dias “is not ready yet”, and the Burnley game is likely to come too soon for Josko Gvardiol to be involved.

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Haaland has an impressive minutes-per-goal ratio of one every 36 minutes against Burnley (seven goals in four games), and the Norwegian is expected to lead the line once again.

Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo are set to provide support from out wide, with the latter having scored three goals in as many top-flight games against the Clarets.

Burnley vs Manchester City possible starting lineup

Burnley: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Laurent, Esteve, Hartman; Florentino, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse; Anthony, Flemming

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Manchester City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Burnley vs Manchester City prediction

Burnley will be fighting for their lives as they bid to postpone their inevitable relegation, but Man City are in the groove right now and are heavy favourites to continue their winning run.

City have the bit between their teeth and will be out to send another message to Arsenal in the title race with a statement win.

Hence, we expect a ruthless Citizens outfit to have too much quality for the defensively frail hosts, particularly in exploiting the spaces left behind by a Clarets side forced to chase a result.

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