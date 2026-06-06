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Bayern Munich target Nigerian-born Liverpool star as Real Madrid circle Olise

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 12:23 - 06 June 2026
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17-year-old Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool | Credit: IMAGO/PA
Liverpool will have to battle to keep their Nigerian-born star this summer
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Bayern Munich has launched an ambitious transfer pursuit to sign Liverpool’s highly rated, Nigerian-born winger Rio Ngumoha.

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The 17-year-old prodigy has emerged as a primary target for the German giants as manager Vincent Kompany looks to heavily revamp his attacking frontline ahead of the new season.

Kompany Reaches Out to Anfield's Prodigy

The German champions have reportedly entered discussions with the teenager’s entourage to explore a summer move to the Allianz Arena, where he would potentially link up with Three Lions captain Harry Kane.

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Ngumoha is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in European football following a sensational breakthrough season on Merseyside, racking up 19 appearances after his high-profile move from Chelsea in 2024.

His stellar form not only earned him a nomination for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Year award but also a call-up to the England senior training group ahead of the World Cup.

Bayern view the dynamic starlet as the ideal long-term solution for their left-wing role, a position currently occupied by former Liverpool star Luis Díaz.

Liverpool defiant in the face of Bayern interest

Bayern Munich's aggressive move for the winger coincides with major pressure from Spain, where Real Madrid incumbent president Florentino Pérez has promised to launch a staggering €150 million bid for Bayern star Michael Olise to boost his executive re-election credentials.

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Despite the looming European market dominoes, Liverpool remains completely determined to block any potential departure for Ngumoha.

The Reds, who are rebuilding their own attack following a difficult fifth-place finish and the subsequent sacking of Arne Slot, have tied the youngster down to a professional contract running until 2028.

The club is especially protective of the winger due to a February tribunal ruling that ordered them to pay Chelsea an initial £2.8 million plus £4 million in appearance-related bonuses, alongside a heavy 20% sell-on clause.

With wide players Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa expected to depart Anfield, newly appointed head coach Andoni Iraola has reportedly pencilled in Ngumoha to play a central role in his tactical plans, ensuring the Merseyside club will aggressively fight off Bayern's advances.

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