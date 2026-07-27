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Argentina star explain reason behind 'classless' behaviour against Spain

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 18:21 - 27 July 2026
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Albiceleste ace Lisandro Martínez provided the reason for their much-criticised act after the World Cup final.
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Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez has strongly defended his national team against accusations of poor sportsmanship, clarifying the controversial scenes following their defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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The South American squad faced immense backlash after images circulated showing the players with their backs turned during Spain's official trophy presentation.

Martinez denies disrespecting Spain

Argentina suffered a narrow 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain at MetLife Stadium on July 19, 2026, with Spanish forward Ferran Torres securing the title via a decisive strike.

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The post-match optics generated fierce criticism across global media, with many branding Lionel Scaloni's side as classless for facing away as the victors lifted the trophy.

However, Martinez insists the gesture was misunderstood and was entirely focused on acknowledging their own travelling supporters rather than slighting the Spanish squad.

"The image where we appear with our backs to the camera was because we stayed singing with our fans," the defender clarified, per Goal

"It was a show of respect towards the Argentine fans; we couldn’t leave. After the final, we greeted all the Spanish players and coaching staff," he added.

Video footage from the stadium appears to support his claim, showing the squad engaging directly with a large contingent of Argentine supporters in the stands during the presentation ceremony.

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Defender pushes back against arrogance claims

The controversy surrounding the trophy presentation is compounded by the chaotic reality of the tournament's conclusion.

The final was characterised by aggressive tactics, resulting in Argentina finishing with 10 men after Enzo Fernandez received a red card for a reckless challenge.

Immediately after the final whistle, several Argentina players and coaching staff members initiated a violent physical confrontation with the victorious Spanish squad, an incident currently under a formal disciplinary investigation by FIFA.

Despite the ongoing investigation into the post-match fracas, Martinez expressed frustration over the overarching narrative surrounding his team's character.

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"I have mixed feelings. It makes me a little angry because they have no basis for generating that hatred," Martinez stated.

"They say we're arrogant, but maybe it says more about the people who say those things than about us. We have always been respectful to our opponents," he concluded.

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