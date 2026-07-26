'He is lying' – Spain star responds to Argentina coach as FIFA probe continues

Spain midfielder has accused Argentina assistant coach of lying over their World Cup final altercation as FIFA continues investigating the post-match violence in New Jersey.

Spain midfielder Dani Olmo has publicly challenged Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala over the violent scenes that erupted after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, insisting the former defender's explanation of the incident is false.

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FIFA continues to investigate the post-match chaos that overshadowed Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

Tensions flared after Spain beat Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/WRLlMWGF6W — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

The governing body has appointed a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor to review the referee's report alongside video footage from the incidents, with sanctions expected to be announced between August 5 and August 10.

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Olmo rejects Ayala's explanation

Olmo was among the Spanish players caught up in the post-match confrontation and appeared to have been struck by Ayala during the melee.

The Barcelona midfielder has now dismissed the Argentine coach's account, questioning the sincerity of his apology.

"Someone who claims to be sorry, but justifies a punch by saying it was a response to something being said, probably isn't sorry at all," Olmo said.

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The Spain international insisted he did nothing to provoke Ayala.

He added, "He's lying. I didn't say anything to him, so I don't need his apology. What truly defines us isn't a mistake, but the courage to acknowledge it."

Olmo also reflected on the responsibility footballers have as role models, saying players should demonstrate respect and professionalism even in emotionally charged moments.

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He continued, "When my children, my family, so many fans, and the people of Terrassa watch the match, I want them to be proud of how we competed and won.

"But above all, of our behaviour, because as players we are role models for children and that carries great responsibility."

FIFA disciplinary decision awaited

The World Cup final ended in controversy despite Ferran Torres' extra-time goal securing Spain's victory over the defending champions.

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Following the final whistle, several players and members of both teams became involved in heated confrontations, with multiple videos showing punches, shoving, and other physical altercations.

FIFA's investigation remains ongoing, with Argentina's Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, and assistant coach Roberto Ayala among those reportedly under scrutiny.