'He is a top coach' – Courtois welcomes Belgium's new manager

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has welcomed Mark van Bommel's appointment as national team coach

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has welcomed the appointment of Mark van Bommel as the new head coach of the national team, describing the Dutchman as a "top coach" capable of earning the respect of the players.

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Thibaut Courtois, Belgium goalkeeper || X

The Real Madrid star also revealed that his future with the Red Devils will depend on a forthcoming discussion with Van Bommel as he considers whether to continue his international career.

Van Bommel was appointed shortly after Belgium's quarter-final exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, replacing Rudi Garcia, whose contract was not renewed following the tournament.

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Courtois welcomes Van Bommel appointment

Speaking at a sponsorship event, Courtois admitted Van Bommel's arrival did not come as a surprise because the former Netherlands captain had been heavily linked with the role.

"It wasn't really a surprise because his name had been circulating for quite a while.

"I think he proved at Antwerp that he's a top coach. A lot of the players speak very positively about him, so I'm looking forward to getting to know him," Courtois said.

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Courtois believes Van Bommel's distinguished playing career will help him connect with the Belgian squad.

The former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and AC Milan midfielder enjoyed success at the highest level of European football, experience Courtois believes will prove invaluable.

"The most important thing is that Van Bommel himself played at the highest level and knows what it's like to play matches like these. That top-level experience is definitely a positive, and it naturally earns a lot of respect from the players," Courtois explained.

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