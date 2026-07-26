Ex-Man United Amorim highlights poor pressing from AC Milan players

Former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim mentioned areas his AC Milan squad needed improvement.

AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted his new squad are struggling to understand his pressing demands following a pre-season draw against Celtic.

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The Italian side were held to a 2-2 stalemate by the Scottish champions in a friendly clash, marking a difficult start to the Portuguese tactician's reign.

Amorim demands shift from AC Milan

Amorim joined the Rossoneri this summer following 18 months at Manchester United between 2024 and 2026.

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He is currently attempting to overhaul the team's tactical identity ahead of the upcoming Serie A campaign, but early signs suggest a steep learning curve.

Following the draw in Glasgow, Amorim acknowledged the defensive vulnerabilities exposed by his preferred high-pressing system.

Ruben Amorim is gone after a disastrous reign.

"I think it was a good training session," Amorim stated. "Of course, we still have a lot of work to do, but the lads tried to implement new ideas."

"We conceded precisely because of this, but I liked seeing a team that wants to change their identity a bit. We need to improve in some moments, especially in situations close to our goal, but that's normal."

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Amorim flags pressing concerns

The tactical growing pains mirror the issues Amorim faced during his previous tenure in English football.

"The mentality of pressing for most of the game isn't fully understood by the team yet, but the idea is there, and I sensed it," the former United boss explained.

"We struggled a bit because we're trying to press all over the pitch, and it was clear we wanted to chase the ball in every situation. It's a concept we still need to assimilate."

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Amorim's comments raise familiar concerns regarding his ability to implement his complex system at top European clubs.

The 41-year-old manager noted similar tactical deficiencies during his time at Manchester United, where he failed to secure any major domestic or European titles.

Despite arriving at Old Trafford with a strong pedigree, having previously won two Portuguese Primeira Liga titles during his spell with Sporting CP (2020/21 and 2023/24), his tactical framework never translated to the Premier League.

AC Milan seek possession control

However, Amorim remains confident that his players will eventually adapt to his rigorous physical and technical demands.

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"We want to control the game better through more sustained possession," Amorim added.

"We're working on it: right now, it's still difficult, and sometimes we take too long to get into the opponent's half, but the process has begun."