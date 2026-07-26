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Playing for Nigeria comes with pressure – Toni Payne sends Strong WAFCON title warning

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 17:20 - 26 July 2026
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Toni Payne says Nigeria is ready to embrace the pressure of defending their WAFCON title.
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Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne has expressed confidence that Nigeria can successfully handle the pressure of defending their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title as the team prepares for the 2026 tournament in Morocco.

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Toni Payne and Asisat Oshoala celebrating. Image: Pooja (X)
Toni Payne and Asisat Oshoala celebrating. Image: Pooja (X)

The reigning African champions head into the competition as overwhelming favourites after capturing a record-extending 10th WAFCON crown in 2024. With another continental title and qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup at stake, expectations are once again high for Justine Madugu's side.

Toni Payne poses with the 2024 WAFCON title | Credit: Instagram

'Playing for Nigeria holds a lot of weight' - Payne

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Speaking to FIFPRO ahead of the tournament, Payne admitted that representing Africa's most successful women's national team comes with enormous expectations.

"It is known that Nigeria has this reputation of being the Giants of Africa. Playing for the Super Falcons holds a lot of weight, and there is a bit of pressure that we win the WAFCON," Payne said.

The midfielder also looked back fondly on Nigeria's memorable 2024 triumph, describing it as one of the biggest moments of her international career.

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"Winning it for that tenth time with that team was such a huge accomplishment for us. A lot of us, that was our first tournament, our first WAFCON, our first trophy. It meant so much to everyone on the team," she said.

Nigeria arrive in Morocco determined to extend their remarkable legacy by winning an unprecedented 11th WAFCON title.

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