Haaland opens door to join surprising Premier League club

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland hinted at a possible future move.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has playfully opened the door to a future transfer to Tottenham Hotspur while addressing a viral message he received from actor Tom Holland.

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The 26-year-old Norwegian international recently clarified a misunderstanding regarding a dinner invitation from the Hollywood star.

Erling Haaland explains Tom Holland snub

Holland, a well-known Tottenham supporter, originally reached out to the forward when both were attending the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco.

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The story resurfaced following Haaland's prominent role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where a surge in his global popularity renewed interest in the celebrity encounter.

During a recent vlog posted to his personal YouTube channel, Haaland addressed the notion that he deliberately ignored the actor, explaining that he simply did not know who he was at the time.

Norway star Erling Haaland talks about Tom Holland DM’ing him to grab dinner and trying to convince him to join Spurs, but admits he had NO IDEA who he was and ghosted him 😭💀



“Oh my God, that’s the Spider-Man guy, and I don’t watch Spider-Man…”



“Btw not too sure about Spurs… pic.twitter.com/ZMYqsQSi6g — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) July 25, 2026

"That's the Spider-Man guy, and I don't watch Spider-Man," Haaland stated, detailing the contents of the original message.

The striker revealed the actor's initial text read: "'Hiya mate, just saw you in Monaco. If you want to grab a drink or something, give me a shout. And please come join Spurs.’”

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Striker leaves door open for future Tottenham move

Haaland wanted to clear the air after previous reports suggested he had rudely dismissed the actor as a random person.

He sent a follow-up text to Holland to apologise for the misunderstanding, while directly addressing the transfer plea.

"There's a story going around that I was ignoring you. I just wanted to make sure you know that wasn't my intention," Haaland wrote.

Noway star Erling Haaland || Imago

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"And by the way, I'm not too sure about Spurs at the moment, but who knows in the future?" he concluded.

Manchester City retain absolute control of contract

Despite the teasing response, any potential move to North London remains unlikely in the immediate future.

Haaland is currently tied to one of the longest contracts in football history. The forward signed a massive 10-year contract extension with Manchester City in January 2025, committing his future to the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2034.

Since arriving in English football in 2022, Haaland has established himself as the premier goalscorer in Europe and secured numerous major honours.

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