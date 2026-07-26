Vinicius to Arsenal: Brazil superstar makes decision on possible exit amid contract stand-off

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has reportedly made a decision regarding a potential move to Arsenal.

Despite reports claiming the Gunners' hierarchy approved a move for the 26-year-old, Vinicius is reportedly focused on resolving his contract situation in Spain and is not entertaining a Premier League switch.

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Entering the final 12 months of his deal, Vinícius has attracted interest as from Arsenal, who are keen to upgrade on the left wing.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior | IMAGO

Transfer rumors grew after Madrid agreed terms with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, alongside reports that Vinícius felt undervalued in the Spanish capital.

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🚨 Vinicius Junior quiere seguir en el Real Madrid. Así lo transmite su entorno, que asegura que su prioridad no cambia: la renovación.



Respecto al Arsenal, el club inglés confirma en privado el interés por el brasileño, pero fuentes cercanas al jugador también afirman que,… pic.twitter.com/7tBOadcuYb — Picón (@JorgeCPicon) July 26, 2026

However, the 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up prioritizes extending his stay in Madrid. Vinícius wants a smooth negotiation process, aiming to avoid a repeat of last summer when talks stalled following the Club World Cup.

Mourinho considers Vinícius central to his plans, envisioning a front line featuring Diomande, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius, supported by Jude Bellingham.

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