Vinicius to Arsenal: Brazil superstar makes decision on possible exit amid contract stand-off
Despite reports claiming the Gunners' hierarchy approved a move for the 26-year-old, Vinicius is reportedly focused on resolving his contract situation in Spain and is not entertaining a Premier League switch.
Entering the final 12 months of his deal, Vinícius has attracted interest as from Arsenal, who are keen to upgrade on the left wing.
Transfer rumors grew after Madrid agreed terms with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, alongside reports that Vinícius felt undervalued in the Spanish capital.
🚨 Vinicius Junior quiere seguir en el Real Madrid. Así lo transmite su entorno, que asegura que su prioridad no cambia: la renovación.— Picón (@JorgeCPicon) July 26, 2026
Respecto al Arsenal, el club inglés confirma en privado el interés por el brasileño, pero fuentes cercanas al jugador también afirman que,… pic.twitter.com/7tBOadcuYb
However, the 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up prioritizes extending his stay in Madrid. Vinícius wants a smooth negotiation process, aiming to avoid a repeat of last summer when talks stalled following the Club World Cup.
Mourinho considers Vinícius central to his plans, envisioning a front line featuring Diomande, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius, supported by Jude Bellingham.
Contract negotiations are expected to resume shortly, with Vinícius seeking a salary bump to around €20 million (£17m) net per season—a €5 million raise on his 2022 deal.