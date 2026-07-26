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Vinicius to Arsenal: Brazil superstar makes decision on possible exit amid contract stand-off

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:37 - 26 July 2026
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Vinicius Jr. || Imago
Vinicius Jr. || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has reportedly made a decision regarding a potential move to Arsenal.
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Despite reports claiming the Gunners' hierarchy approved a move for the 26-year-old, Vinicius is reportedly focused on resolving his contract situation in Spain and is not entertaining a Premier League switch.

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Entering the final 12 months of his deal, Vinícius has attracted interest as from Arsenal, who are keen to upgrade on the left wing.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior | IMAGO

Transfer rumors grew after Madrid agreed terms with RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, alongside reports that Vinícius felt undervalued in the Spanish capital.

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However, the 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up prioritizes extending his stay in Madrid. Vinícius wants a smooth negotiation process, aiming to avoid a repeat of last summer when talks stalled following the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has also moved to block any potential departure.

Mourinho considers Vinícius central to his plans, envisioning a front line featuring Diomande, Kylian Mbappé, and Vinícius, supported by Jude Bellingham.

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Contract negotiations are expected to resume shortly, with Vinícius seeking a salary bump to around €20 million (£17m) net per season—a €5 million raise on his 2022 deal.

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