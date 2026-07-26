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Prenga apologises to fans after shocking knockout by Joshua despite being close to historic upset

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:46 - 26 July 2026
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Prenga apologises to fans after shocking knockout by Joshua
An emotional Kristian Prenga was seen fighting back tears and apologising to his supporters after a dramatic loss to Anthony Joshua, a fight in which he came tantalisingly close to a historic upset.
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The little-known Albanian, who entered the Jeddah ring as a massive underdog with a 20-1 record, stunned the boxing world just 20 seconds into the bout. 

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A powerful right uppercut sent Joshua to the canvas, leaving the British star's career and a highly anticipated super-fight with Tyson Fury hanging by a thread.

However, Joshua, reportedly drawing strength from the memory of late friends Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, mounted a remarkable recovery in the second round to force the knockout.

Prenga apologises for loss

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While it was a concerning yet incredible comeback win for Joshua, it was a story of a missed opportunity for Prenga. 

The devastated 35-year-old was later seen apologising to his team and to Albanian fans who had asked for a photo. "I'm sorry," he said.

Kristian Prenga vs Anthony Joshua || Imago
Kristian Prenga vs Anthony Joshua || Imago

One of the supporters quickly offered words of encouragement, replying, "Not at all! We are so proud of you. Don’t say that."

The backdrop to this dramatic fight is the looming showdown between Joshua, 36, and Tyson Fury, 37. 

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Both heavyweights have reportedly signed contracts for a bout this year, though the date and venue remain undecided. 

Joshua's contract specifies the fight must be in the UK, but organisers are said to favour a US location to cater to primetime American audiences on Netflix.

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