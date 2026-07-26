Al-Ittihad make move for Super Eagles captain Ndidi after failing to sign Onyedika
The Jeddah-based club is actively seeking a replacement for Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, whose contract expired at the end of last season.
Onyedika, who has been a standout performer for Belgian side Club Brugge, was initially a top target for the Saudi champions.
However, initial discussions failed to progress after failing to meet his valuation, and it now appears German club Eintracht Frankfurt has won the race for Onyedika's signature.
Al-Ittihad go in for Ndidi
With the Onyedika deal off the table, after Frankfurt reportedly reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with the player, Al-Ittihad have identified a new target.
According to reports from Turkish media, the club have now set their sights on Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.
It is claimed that Al-Ittihad have submitted a €12.5 million offer to the Turkish club in an effort to bring the 29-year-old to Saudi Arabia this summer.
Ndidi is one of several midfielders on Al-Ittihad's shortlist, which has also included Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat and Egypt's Marwan Attia.
Ndidi brings a wealth of experience, having spent eight seasons with Leicester City in the Premier League before moving to Besiktas.
In his first season in Turkey, the Super Eagles skipper made 31 appearances, contributing two goals and one assist.